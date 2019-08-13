Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Witt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki Lynn Witt


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicki Lynn Witt Obituary

Vicki Lynn Witt

September 14, 1955-August 9, 2019

DAVENPORT-Vicki Lynn Witt, 63, of Davenport, IA passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at Genesis East Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the mortuary. Inurnment will be in National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Vicki was born September 14, 1955 to Jake and Violet (Shehorn) Childers in Davenport, IA. She was united in marriage to Larry Witt on May 15, 1998 in Davenport.

Vicki was a strong family woman who especially loved all of her children and grandchildren. She loved God, plants, playing games, going shopping and outings with her sister, Dorothy. Her dogs, Solomon and Odie, were her best friends and she loved them dearly.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry Witt; children: Christopher Williams, Jason (Dana) Williams, Bryan Williams, step-children Penny Witt, Renee (Matthew) Petersen, Wendy (Bob) Wachowski, and Larry Witt Jr.; thirteen grandchildren: Darean, Nick, Brendan, Whitney, Aubrey, Austin, Korrie, Paige, Kadee, Brianna, Hannah, Brayden and Bryson; numerous nieces and nephews; and her sister, Dorothy (Brian) Beckham.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Frye; and grandchildren, Justin Witt and Brittany Witt.

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now