Vicky R. Torres
1953 - 2020
Vicky R. Torres March 5, 1953-May 1, 2020 DAVENPORT-Vicky R. Torres, 67, of Davenport, died unexpectedly Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home. Due to the current health crisis, Vicky's service will be private but will be livestreamed by visiting her obituary page at www.hmdfuneralhome.com at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge, Illinois. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Vicky Reana Seabloom was born on March 5, 1953 in Geneseo, Illinois, a daughter of Maynard and Janet (Martin) Seabloom. She was united in marriage to Charles R. Torres in 1971 in Rock Island. Vicky did childcare in her home for many years. She enjoyed tending to her garden and shopping. Most importantly, she cherished her family and being with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Charles, Davenport; sons: Christopher (Jennifer) Torres, Delmar, Iowa, Corey (Nikki) Torres, Scranton, N.D., and Todd (Nicki Janvier) Torres, Bettendorf; grandchildren: Autumn, Kyle, Landon, Lillian, Hannah, Ethan, Alana, four great-grandchildren: siblings: Kevin (Betty), Randy, Brian, and Mike Seabloom, and Shelly (Randy) Franck; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Jeffrey Seabloom and Maria Cubbon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Service
11:00 AM
livestreamed by visiting her obituary page at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
Aunt Vicky, you were the sweetest person I've ever know. You were more then an aunt to Jason, you were a 2nd mom. We will miss you dearly and we will love you forever. You will forever be the sunshine of the family .
Megan
Family
