Victoria Ann "Vicki" Morris
October 20, 1948- April 7, 2020
DAVENPORT-Victoria Ann "Vicki" Morris, 71, a resident of Davenport, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home.
Due to worldwide health concerns, please join our family for a virtual celebration of Vicki's life at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 10, 2020. A link to the event will be posted on her obituary page at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Burlington. Memorials may be made to or .
Vicki was born October 20, 1948 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Eugene and Darlene (Brown) Menke. She married Donald Blint, and later Donald Adams. On May 27, 1996, she married Arthur Morris.
Vicki loved her church community at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Davenport. She enjoyed cooking and listening to music. Vicki cherished her time spent with her family.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Art; daughters, Lori (Brian) Hoffman of Davenport and Kristin (Ron) Morris of Moline, Illinois; grandchildren, Brandon (Maria), Alyssa (Tyson), Trey (Briana), Tayler (Vanessa), and Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Reagan, Cole, Madelyn, Kingsley, and Elliana; brother, David (Cathy) Menke of Burlington; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Paulette Henry.
Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020