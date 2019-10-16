|
|
Viola "Tootsie" Katherine Loyd
February 9, 1935-October 12, 2019
BUFFALO-Viola "Tootsie" Katherine Loyd, 84, of Buffalo, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Buffalo. Visitation will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 18, 2019 with funeral service at 12 noon at The Runge Mortuary. Burial will be in Blue Grass Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church of Buffalo. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Tootsie was born February 9, 1935 in Scott County, Iowa; the daughter of Henry Adolf and Ella (Schroder) Strohbehn. She married Paul Loyd on December 31, 1971 in Davenport; he preceded her in death in October 2003.
She was a nurturing woman, taking care of wild birds and squirrels. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her family and her church family. She also enjoyed sewing and cooking.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sisters, Lois Puck, Davenport, Virginia Garlock and Evelyn Hutchison, both of Buffalo and lots of loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, Jeffery Strohbehn; brothers: Harold, Walt, Louie, Lester and Warren and two sisters: Helen Boetger and Dorothy Lindemann.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 16, 2019