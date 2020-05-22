Virgil M. Creger January 12, 1922 -May 21, 2020 BLUE GRASS-Virgil M. Creger, 98, of Blue Grass, IA, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his home. Virgil was born in Massillon, IA on January 12, 1922 to Arthur and LaVerne (Moulton) Creger. He attended Blue Grass and Davenport Schools. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII. Virgil married Helen A. Steffen on May 26, 1943 in San Antonio, TX. She preceded him in death on March 17, 2011. Virgil and Helen farmed in Scott County, near Blue Grass for many years, retiring in 2001. He also worked for Kautz/Zuber Lumber Company in Blue Grass. He was a member of the Blue Grass American Legion Post #711 for 60 years. In his early years, he enjoyed hunting and trap shooting and later in life he enjoyed boating. Private family visitation and services will be held, with interment in the Blue Grass Cemetery with full military honors. A celebration of Virgil's life will be held at a later date. Virgil is survived by his daughter Janice (Victor) Danz of Blue Grass; daughters-in-law, Carole Creger of Davenport and Ellen (Larry) Burkholder of Bettendorf ; 6 grandchildren: Lisa (Chad) Glowinski, Erik (Michele) Creger, Christopher (Kristy) Creger, Jenna (Jason) Pierce, Chad (Laura) Dickey and Jodi (Art) Crago and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his sons: Jerry and Jim Creger. Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Grass American Legion in his memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from May 22 to May 23, 2020.