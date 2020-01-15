|
Virgil "Chuck" Warfield, Jr.
August 27, 1935-January 13, 2020
DAVENPORT-Virgil "Chuck" Warfield, Jr., 84, of Davenport, IA passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Chuck was born August 27, 1935 in Davenport, IA to Virgil and Flora (Cato) Warfield. On April 15, 1960 he married Marilyn Ruge. They went on to enjoy 43 years of marriage until she preceded him in death in 2003. He retired from Alcoa after 30 years of service.
Chuck enjoyed his cats and his pug, Harry. In his spare time he enjoyed watching old tv shows, going out to dinner, spending time with family, starbucks coffee, Pizza Ranch pizza and wings, and collector cars. He was a kind and thoughtful man that always smiled. His religious faith was very strong.
Those left to cherish his memory are daughters, Robin (Edward) Bell and Teresa (Doug) Gothard; grandchildren: Ryan (Brianna) Zeimet, Travis Zeimet, Jacob (Maggie) Boesen, Jessica (Adam) Wiszowaty, Dylan Zeimet, Taylor Boesen and Katelyn Bell; sister-in-law, Shirley Wadsworth; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Marilyn Warfield; sisters, Shirley Letterman and Barbara Warfield; and brothers-in-law, Gary Wadsworth and Joe Letterman.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 15, 2020