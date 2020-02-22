|
Virginia C. Caudill
July 28, 1939- February 20, 2020
ROCK ISLAND-Virginia C. Caudill, 80, of Rock Island, passed away February 20, 2020 at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.
Virginia was born on July 28, 1939 in Paintsville, KY, the daughter of Greene and Dorothy (Spears) Patrick. She married Daniel V. Caudill, he preceded her in death on February 26, 1984. Virginia retired from Malcolm Jewelers in Moline where she worked as their book keeper for 20 years. Virginia graduated from AIC College in Davenport with a degree in tourism. She loved to travel around the country with her significant other, Robert, especially the National Parks. Virginia enjoyed decorating and scrapbooking.
Virginia is survived by her son, Daniel B. (Tammy) Caudill; significant other, Robert L. Anderson; grandson, Tony C. Caudill; brother, Daniel (Jackie) Sturgell; step-sons, Steve (Debbie) Anderson and Robert L. Anderson Jr.; and nieces, Chris, Angie, and Kiim. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel V. Caudill; parents; son, Timothy Caudill; and sister, Marietta Patrick.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 22, 2020