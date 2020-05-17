Virginia (Raymond) Carstensen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia (Mrs. Raymond) Carstensen July 19, 1934-May 15, 2020 DEWITT-Virginia (Mrs. Raymond) Carstensen, 85, of DeWitt, Iowa, died peacefully, surrounded by family on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Westwing Place, DeWitt. Virginia Anne Holst was born July 19, 1934, to Alvin John and Anne Mary (Mulvihill) Holst in Scott County, Iowa. After graduating from Welton High School, she worked in Clinton at the Telephone Company. Virginia was united in marriage to Raymond Carstensen on April 16, 1955, in Welton, Iowa. The couple resided in Charlotte where she was a homemaker, raising their family and helping on the farm. Ray preceded her in death on December 28, 2014. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in DeWitt. Virginia served as a 4-H leader, taught Catechism at the Villa Nova Catholic Church, volunteered as an election worker, and was involved in the Clinton County Pork Producers. She enjoyed spending time with family, knitting/crocheting, playing cards, scrapbooking, sewing, and annual trips with the "Sister Chicks." She is survived by a son, Joel (Peggy) of Charlotte; daughters Barb (Marty) Ester of Beebe, Arkansas, Mary Kay (Larry) Smith of DeWitt and Pam (Roger) White of Calamus; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Janet Schnack, and Gene (Cyndi Behrer) Holst; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Jack & Arlene Holst, and Darlene & Ray Ward; brother-in-law, Klaus Schnack; sister-in-law, Ann Holst; and a great-grandson, Simon Carstensen. Virginia will be buried alongside her husband in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, DeWitt. A private graveside service will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/schultzfuneralhomes/ beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The Rev. Fr. Stephen Page officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved