Virginia Kerns
Virginia Benningfield Kerns

October 12, 1931 - August 15, 2020

DAVENPORT - Virginia Benningfield Kerns, 88, of Davenport, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., at Christ United Methodist Church, in Davenport. Masks are required.

Virginia was born on Oct. 12, 1931, to Roy and Chlorene Brewer. She married Robert Benningfield on Aug. 27, 1955. He passed away on Dec. 3, 1987. Virginia lived in Geneseo, Illinois, for many years, where she was a member of St. Peters Evangelical Church. She later moved to Davenport and became a member of Christ United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Tim) Duncombe; son, Ken (Sandy) Benningfield; and brother, Ron (Harriet) Brewer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sisters, Nadine (Rolie) Clark; Eileen (Ralph) Druhl; and Beverly (Charles) Gilbert; and her brother, Robert (Sally) Brewer.

Virginia's children were her passion and her proudest accomplishment. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending get-together's involving family meals. She loved being outside doing yard work and planting flowers. She also enjoyed music and sang in several choirs throughout her life. Virginia also loved her various animals and is survived by her cat, Max.

She loved her church family and working with its small bible study group, and she loved serving the homeless and other people in need. She had the hugest heart, was the best mom ever, and was loved by all who knew her.

Memorials can be made to Christ United Methodist Church and will support the Buchanan Elementary School food pantry, an organization that Virginia loved helping out with over the years.

Online condolences may be made to Virginia's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Lori & Kenny
I am so sorry for the loss of your wonderful mother. My deepest sympathy,
Your cousin, Dona Faye Bockenfeld
Dona Faye Bockenfeld
Friend
August 18, 2020
So sorry. Your mom was a wonderful person and always treated me like family.
Cindi Gramenz
Friend
August 18, 2020
Ken & Lori: We are very sorry to hear about your Mom. Cherish the great memories and know we are thinking about you.
Jerry & Becky Canfield
Friend
August 17, 2020
To Lori and Kenneth-
Amanda R Sims
Grandchild
August 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Amanda R Sims
Grandchild
August 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Zach Sims
Grandchild
August 17, 2020
Virginia was always happy to see others, offer her thoughts (with a realistic and positive spin). I always looked forward to seeing her and listening about her day. I will miss her.
Molly Parker
Friend
August 17, 2020
Danelle Disterhoft
August 17, 2020
Lori we are so saddened by the passing of your Dear Mom. She was such a sweetheart and we will always remember her smiling. It was so special the year she and your Dad invited us to their house for Christmas! A wonderful memory!
Danelle & Patrick Disterhoft
August 16, 2020
Virginia was lovely in every way! She will be missed....Love, Darla
Darla Baksh
Family
August 16, 2020
