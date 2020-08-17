Virginia Kerns

Virginia Benningfield Kerns

October 12, 1931 - August 15, 2020

DAVENPORT - Virginia Benningfield Kerns, 88, of Davenport, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., at Christ United Methodist Church, in Davenport. Masks are required.

Virginia was born on Oct. 12, 1931, to Roy and Chlorene Brewer. She married Robert Benningfield on Aug. 27, 1955. He passed away on Dec. 3, 1987. Virginia lived in Geneseo, Illinois, for many years, where she was a member of St. Peters Evangelical Church. She later moved to Davenport and became a member of Christ United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Tim) Duncombe; son, Ken (Sandy) Benningfield; and brother, Ron (Harriet) Brewer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sisters, Nadine (Rolie) Clark; Eileen (Ralph) Druhl; and Beverly (Charles) Gilbert; and her brother, Robert (Sally) Brewer.

Virginia's children were her passion and her proudest accomplishment. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending get-together's involving family meals. She loved being outside doing yard work and planting flowers. She also enjoyed music and sang in several choirs throughout her life. Virginia also loved her various animals and is survived by her cat, Max.

She loved her church family and working with its small bible study group, and she loved serving the homeless and other people in need. She had the hugest heart, was the best mom ever, and was loved by all who knew her.

Memorials can be made to Christ United Methodist Church and will support the Buchanan Elementary School food pantry, an organization that Virginia loved helping out with over the years.

Online condolences may be made to Virginia's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.