Virginia Louise Struck

August 21, 1928-September 17, 2020

WEST LIBERTY-Virginia Louise Struck, 92, formerly of Atalissa passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty.

Graveside service will be held 1 P.M. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Walcott Cemetery, Walcott, Iowa. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is caring for Virginia's family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. A memorial fund has been established.

Virginia was born August 21, 1928 in Baldwin, Iowa the daughter of Charles and Edna (Downer) Kokemuller. She was a graduate of Miles, Iowa High School. On December 18, 1948 she was united in marriage to Donald E. Struck in Davenport. The couple resided in Davenport through 1964 and moved to Muscatine. In 1968 the family moved to Atalissa where they farmed all their life.

Virginia enjoyed farming, ballroom dancing with Donald, going to her grandchildren's activities, reading, visiting family and friends on the weekends and any and all activities around the kitchen table.

She will be deeply missed by her three children: Son Terry Struck of Atalissa, two daughters: Vick Clark of Blue Grass and Sandy Fridley of Nichols, 7 grandchildren: Susan (Joe) Schnedler of Letts, Jesse Battey and his significant other Brandy of Muscatine, Shawn (Jeff) Laughlin of West Liberty, Chad (Lisa) Fridley of Huxley, Heather (Troy) Kock of Blue Grass, Sonya (Brian) Flake of West Liberty and Steven Struck of Atalissa. Great grandchildren: Savanna, Sawyer, Kayden, Ava, Zoey, Kylie, Caleb, Kolbi, Caden, Ryan, Jackson, Tanner, Chase, Cody, Brodie, Willow, Winter, Kerilynn and Joseph. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, son in law: John Clark, Gail Schroeder, and a grandson Christopher Lee Struck.