Vivian L. Lee

Vivian L. Lee Obituary

Vivian L. Lee

August 27, 1933-August 5, 2019

BETTENDORF- Vivian L. Lee, 85, a resident of Bettendorf, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Private family services will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Vivian was born August 27, 1933 in Excelsior, Missouri, the daughter of Lee and Opal (Gabriel) Allee. On September 16, 1951 in Versailles, Missouri, she married Robert L. Lee.

Vivian worked for AT&T for 27 years. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, playing spider solitaire, collecting cookie jars, pens, and antiques. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Vivian cherished her time spent with her grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Bob; children, Beth May of Davenport, Brent Lee of Lowden, Bruce (Penny) Lee of Davenport, and Terry Lee of Davenport; grandchildren, Jennifer Stahl, Kristi Hendrickson, Brandon Lee, Brianna Lee, Tyler Lee, and Tanner Lee; great-grandchildren, Dustin, Brian, Brayli, Ash, and Hailee.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be made to Vivian's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
