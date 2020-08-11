Vivian Mae Alftine Panicucci

December 18, 1932 - August 8, 2020

MOLINE - Vivian Mae Alftine Panicucci, 87, of Moline, Illinois, died peacefully in her sleep August 8, 2020. She was the third daughter of Alfred Lawrence Alftine and Lilian Mae Currier Alftine. Her maternal grandparents were Gilbert and Kathleen Currier. Paternal grandparents were Jonas and Ellen Alftine.

Vivian was born on December 18, 1932, in Moline, IL. She attended Grant Elementary and Calvin Coolidge Junior High. She graduated from the old Moline High School in January 1951.

She married her high school sweetheart, Arno Panicucci, on May 30, 1953, at First Congregational Church in Moline. She was employed in the receiving department at International Harvester Company, East Moline. When Arno and she began their family, she devoted herself to raising their five boys. Vivian gave birth to their first four sons within six years. After a nine-year gap, they had a fifth son.

Vivian taught Sunday and bible summer school at First Congregational Church. She was a Cub Scout den leader and served as secretary for the Roosevelt and Coolidge PTA's. When her sons were grown, Vivian worked for several years at Roosevelt Elementary School in Moline as a lunchroom and playground monitor. She volunteered at the Rock Island County Historical Society, Friends of the Moline Public Library, University of Illinois Homemakers Extension and was a reader for the Augustana Public Radio Information Service. She and Arno have been faithful members of First Congregational Church for 70 years.

Vivian enjoyed traveling, reading, embroidering, and quilting. Her greatest joy was to hug and kiss her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and especially the great-grandchildren.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Lillian Alftine and her three sisters: Lois Rae Alftine Burich, Beverly June Alftine Suess and Sharon Kathleen Alftine Leonardson.

Vivian is survived by her husband of 67 years, Arno, and their five sons: Gordon (Michele) of Moline, IL., Alan (Kathy) of Lakewood, CO., David (Shelli) of Waterloo, IA., Curtis (Sandra) of Metairie, LA., and Paul (Gretchen) of Alma, CO., along with 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A private service for the immediate family will be held in the chapel at Moline Memorial Park, followed by a private burial. A celebration of Vivian's life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Vivian's name to Friends of the Moline Public Library or the Rock Island County Historical Society. The family would like to sincerely thank Beacon of Hope Hospice for their dedicated and compassionate care of Vivian during these 18 months. Dad did a wonderful job as a caregiver for Mom 24/7.

Vivian was a kind and loving mother. She took on the challenge of raising five sons and succeeded. Vivian's commitment to the family was an example for us all. We appreciate all she has done for us and will hold her in our hearts forever. God will keep her safe until we meet again.

