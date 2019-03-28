Walter J. Abels January 23, 1938-March 27, 2019 DAVENPORT-Walter J. Abels, 81, of Davenport, IA passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the mortuary. He will be laid to rest in National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Genesis Cancer Care Institute, Davenport. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Walter was born on January 23, 1938 to Henry and Cora (Wiese) Abels. He was united in marriage to Karen L. Lancial on April 12, 1958 in Davenport. He attended Dike High School and played on the baseball team. Afterwards, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was employed at Alcoa for over 41 years. Walter was a good man, a jokester and always there when you needed him. He was always trying to be funny and liked the good old days. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, western movies and books, history and the Civil War. His favorite sports were Iowa Hawkeyes, Rams, NASCAR and Dodgers. He loved the Lone Ranger and was a collector of everything, especially coins. He was also very active with the Cub Scouts. Those left to cherish his memory are his children: David Abels, Deborah (Anthony) Vanover, Joseph (Becky) Abels, Mark (Dianne) Abels and Jeanne Neece; grandchildren: Tiffany (Joe) Sloma, Kayla Vanover, Robert Abels, Randy (Trina) Abels, Nicole Neece, Matthew Neece, Jeremy Abels and Luke Abels; great grandchildren: Keyera Abels, Vader Abels and Isabel Sloma; and brother, John Abels. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Cora; his wife, Karen; and siblings, Ella, Winona and Edgar.