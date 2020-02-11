|
Dr. Walter J. Bradley III
July 6, 1956- February 9, 2020
DAVENPORT-Dr. Walter J. Bradley III, 63, of Davenport, with his kind spirit and gentle soul was carried into heaven, in our loving Father's arms on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 3-7pm Friday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ISPHF or visit www.ISPHF.org/donations. The family asks that you please consider organ donation as Walter was a recipient of the gift of life.
Walter was born July 6, 1956 in Chicago, the oldest of seven children to Walter J. and Anna (Barbee) Bradley. He married Elizabeth "Meme" Wood on August 30, 1997 in Rock Island.
After graduating from Albert G. Lane Technical High School, Chicago, he majored in Biology and Chemistry and minored in Psychology at the University of Minnesota Augsburg College, Minneapolis, then earned a Bachelor of Science degree from DePaul University, Chicago. He attended medical school at the University of Illinois, Chicago, interning in general surgery at Cook County Hospital. He did his residency in emergency medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. He later received his Master's in Business Administration from the University of South Florida, Tampa.
He was currently serving as the Medical Director of the Illinois State Police Tactical Team and employed as a Medical Director at United Healthcare.
Previously he had been a staff Physician at Memorial Hospital of Oconomowoc and Waukesha Memorial Hospital, both in Wisconsin, and Assistant Medical Director at Sinai-Samaritan Medical Center, Milwaukee. Among his numerous appointments, he was a Clinical Instructor for the Institute of Trauma and Emergency Medicine, member of ICEP and ITLS and was the Medical Director for the Davenport, Moline and Rock Island Fire Departments. He served as Director of Trauma and Emergency Services for Trinity Medical Center, where he was instrumental in the certification of the 7th Street campus. Walter volunteered for many years with Operation Prom Nights at local high schools.
Walter was a member of 100 Black Men, a group dedicated to providing and promoting educational opportunities for young black men. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends by the pool. He was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast, making regular trips to Sturgis, S.D., for the famous annual motorcycle rally and collecting vintage cars. "SwatDoc" was a charter member of the Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club.
Survivors include his wife, Meme; children, Rebecca (Joe) Curoe, Bettendorf, Kevin, Glendale, CO and Ryan, Kennewick, WA; mother, Anna Bradley, Chicago; grandchildren, Nicholas, Brady, Ella Lou and Adalyn Curoe, and Jaden Bradley; sisters, Wanda Bradley, Chicago, and Darlene Bradley, WI; brothers, Anthony (Deborah) Bradley, Chicago, Donald (Pamela) Bradley, Chicago and Ronald (Sharon) Bradley, Mississippi and his Wood family, Nancy, Dan (Lisa), Barb, Tom (Erma), Mary (Bob) and Mike . Also numerous kind and loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter, sister, Colleen Bradley Jones, brother-in-law, Ron and parents-in-law, Glenn and Louella Wood.
A special thanks to the doctors and staff at St. Mary's Hospital Mayo Clinic, University of Wisconsin and his local doctors for their excellent care of Walter.
"Whatever the hour you may come, you will find light, hope and human kindness." The philosophy of Walter J. Bradley, MD and his approach to patient care.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com