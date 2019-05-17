Home

Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Davenport, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Davenport, IA
View Map
Walter P. Rekward


Walter P. Rekward Obituary

Walter P. Rekward

April 26, 1926-May 14, 2019

IOWA CITY-Walter P. Rekward, 93, of Iowa City, formerly of Davenport, passed away on May 14, 2019 at Legacy Gardens, Iowa City, IA. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be left to St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Walter was born on April 26, 1926 in Decorah, IA to Louis and Zoa Mae (Russell) Rekward. After high school, He enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Walter was united in marriage to Delores Lund on June 10, 1951 at First Lutheran Church in Decorah, IA. Walter began is banking career at First Trust & Savings as a stock boy. Throughout his career he worked in various departments; retiring as Vice President of Bettendorf Bank in 1989.

Walter served as treasurer for Luther Manor Scott County Incorporated, an organization that provided hundreds of low income properties for senior citizens. He was also very active at St. Matthew Lutheran Church where he also served various positions and volunteered his time. He was an avid gardener. Walter loved to read and enjoyed classical music. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need and was well loved by many people.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Delores of Iowa City; children Susan Rekward of Iowa City and Paul (Christy) Rekward of Iowa City; grandchildren Anna, Susanna, Sam, Loren and great grandchild Ryleigh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters and 5 brothers.

Online condolences may be made to Walter's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on May 17, 2019
