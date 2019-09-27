|
Walter "Wally" Theodore Cawiezell
September 25, 2019
TIPTON-Walter "Wally" Theodore Cawiezell, 82, passed away on Wednesday night, September 25, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital. A time of visitation will be held Sunday afternoon, September 29, 2-5 PM at Fry Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow the next day September 30, 10:30 AM also at Fry Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Tipton Ambulance Service or Tipton Friends of the Animals. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 27, 2019