Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fry Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Fry Funeral Home
Walter Theodore "Wally" Cawiezell

Walter Theodore "Wally" Cawiezell Obituary

Walter "Wally" Theodore Cawiezell

September 25, 2019

TIPTON-Walter "Wally" Theodore Cawiezell, 82, passed away on Wednesday night, September 25, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital. A time of visitation will be held Sunday afternoon, September 29, 2-5 PM at Fry Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow the next day September 30, 10:30 AM also at Fry Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Tipton Ambulance Service or Tipton Friends of the Animals. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 27, 2019
