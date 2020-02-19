Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Wanda M. Wriedt


1933 - 2020
Wanda M. Wriedt Obituary

Wanda M. Wriedt

December 29, 1933- February 14, 2020

DAVENPORT-Wanda M. Wriedt, 86, of Davenport, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 in Davenport. Funeral services will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2pm in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 pm at the mortuary.

Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Davenport Lutheran Home or Hospice Compassus. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Wanda was born December 29, 1933 in Davenport. She was the daughter of Robert and Matilda (Brumm) Muth. She married Leonard Wriedt Jr. on June 5, 1954 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on November 12, 2011.

She was a loving homemaker who also made donuts for Casey's General Store for over five years. She was a stubborn German woman who liked baking, especially fritters and angel food cake. She was a HUGE Iowa Hawkeyes fan who loved to go on road trips. But, her greatest joy was spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Craig (Jill) Wriedt of Davenport, Michael (Robin) Wriedt, Davenport and Susan (Bob) Alaniz, Davenport, grandchildren: Courtney (Andrew) Ritter, Caleb Erickson, Robert "Rob", Jeffrey and Nicholas Wriedt, Amber and Anita Alaniz and Kat and Spencer Wriedt and great grandchildren, Nora Wriedt and Denis Erickson.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Wriedt and brother, Robert.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 19, 2020
