Wanda Raye Lucas
December 4, 1951-July 26, 2019
BUFFALO, IA-Wanda Raye Lucas was born in Milton, Florida and was the daughter of Hazel and Alvin Andrews. Raye moved to Buffalo, IA after meeting her love Shawn Lucas who was stationed at the Navy Base in Milton, Florida. Raye and Shawn raised three daughters and one son; Christine, Shawna, Brian, and Ashley.
Raye enjoyed being outdoors. You could find her outside, drinking a cup of coffee and listening to her favorite tunes such as Patsy Cline, Conway Twitty, Reba McIntire, Celine Dion, the Dirty Dancing Soundtrack and 60's genre. She also loved to plant flowers and kept a well manicured yard.
Raye lit up the room no matter where she went. Whether you were family or a complete stranger, she would give anything she had to help another person out. She had a personality you were drawn to and couldn't help but smile and laugh when you were in her presence.
Raye was a fighter and to those who knew her well, would say the same. She was her children's hero & they will never forget what a loving Mother they were so blessed to have. She was a beautiful soul who was taken too early.
Raye will be truly missed by her family and friends. Family would like to extend a special thank you Aperion Care for watching over Raye these last few years and to Elizabeth; her hospice nurse for being there for Raye and Rayes family. Services for Raye will be held at a later date in her home town.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 4, 2019