|
|
Wanda Saldivar
October 26, 1930-April 12, 2020
DAVENPORT-Wanda Saldivar, of Davenport, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Genesis East, Davenport. "Been there, done that, don't want to do it no more!" Per her request, no services were held, burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting.
She was born on October 26, 1930 and was united in marriage to Victor "Nino" Saldivar. He died in 2002.
Wanda's children: Victor, Victoria, John, Joe, Larry and Nino; 17 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and children Ronald Joseph and Gloria.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020