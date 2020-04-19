Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Saldivar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Saldivar


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Saldivar Obituary
Wanda Saldivar
October 26, 1930-April 12, 2020
DAVENPORT-Wanda Saldivar, of Davenport, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Genesis East, Davenport. "Been there, done that, don't want to do it no more!" Per her request, no services were held, burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting.
She was born on October 26, 1930 and was united in marriage to Victor "Nino" Saldivar. He died in 2002.
Wanda's children: Victor, Victoria, John, Joe, Larry and Nino; 17 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and children Ronald Joseph and Gloria.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -