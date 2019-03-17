Wayne A. Taubman Sr.

June 6, 1943-March 12, 2019

GOLD CANYON, AZ-Wayne Allan Taubman Sr., 75, of Gold Canyon, AZ passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019 with his wife Kathy of almost 49 years by his side. Wayne was born June 6, 1943 to Warren and Lucille (Burns) Taubman. Wayne was preceded in death by his father. His mother Lucille currently lives in Elgin, IL. Wayne is survived by his wife: Kathy, Son: Wayne Jr. (Sharon) Taubman of Kinnelon, NJ; sisters: Charlene Klein and Debbie Hitchings. Dear friend and kidney donor: Ken Hansen and his wife Shari of East Moline, IL.

Gifts in memory of Wayne Taubman can be made to the Mayo Clinic in support of Kidney Transplantation Medicine Research.

*Online – https:/philanthropy.mayoclinic.orgonatemc Under "tribute information" please indicate it is a memorial gift.

*Mailed directly to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905. Please write "Wayne Taubman memorial gift" in the memo line.

*By phone – Call 1-855-852-8129 to talk with one of Mayo's Gift Processing Associates who can take the donation securely over the telephone.

Wayne and Kathy are eternally grateful for everything the Mayo Clinic (both in Rochester and Phoenix/Scottsdale) did to prolong and enhance his life during the last 9+ years. From his kidney transplant in 2009 (thanks to Ken) to his more recent battles with cancer, Mayo always provided the best medical care anyone could hope for. Wayne's gratitude towards Mayo was shown one final time as he donated his entire body to them for medical research. Due to this, there are no formal services at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to At Seasons End Mortuary 861 W. Superstition Blvd Apache Junction, AZ 85120. (480) 982-7721