Wayne C. "Hoot" Eggers
December 27, 1937- April 28, 2020
CLINTON-Wayne C. "Hoot" Eggers, age 82 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home. With restrictions having been lifted a public funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 2nd at the Pape Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Wayne's grandchildren.
Wayne was born in Clinton on December 27, 1937, the son of Clifford Hans and Marvel (Jurgensen) Eggers. He graduated from Clinton High School. He served with the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. Wayne married Kathleen Sager on May 14, 1960 in Camanche. He had worked for a short time at Hawkeye Chemical before going to Chemplex/Lyondell where he was employed as a maintenance specialist for over 32 years. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and the former Odeon Club. He enjoyed woodworking, his flower garden, planting cherry tomatoes and his times at the 2 Mile. He had a love of animals, especially dogs.
Wayne is survived by his wife Kathleen; three children, Kim (J.D.) Lueders of Clinton, David (Erin) Eggers of Clinton and Kristin (Ben) Chiochon of Des Moines; 8 grandchildren, Eric (Amy) Lueders, Jared Lueders, Cole (Jackie) Lueders, Spencer (Bri) Lueders, Garett Eggers, Grace Eggers, Jackson Chiochon and Lydia Chiochon; 6 great grandchildren, a brother, Dean (Phyllis) Eggers of rural Clinton; a sister, Karen (Renny) Platt of Bryant and his faithful companion, Missy Moo. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 30, 2020