Wayne F. Dailing

June 3, 1937-June 6, 2020

SAN MARCOS, CA-Wayne F. Dailing, 83, of San Marcos, CA passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

He was born June 3, 1937, in Moline, IL, the son of Paul and Alma Flodeen Dailing. He graduated from Moline High School 1955 and was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves. The best decision of his life was to marry Rose Lee Nelson on August 23, 1958, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rock Island, IL.

Wayne moved with his family to Southern California in 1985. Wayne had a career in transportation including shipping, busing, and public transportation in Illinois and California with various companies including Consolidated Freightways of Rock Island, IL, Mayflower Contract Services, of Mission Viejo, CA, and public transportation services in Poway, CA, among others. He retired from Laidlaw Transit in 2000. He was an active member of Saint Elizabeth Seton Roman Catholic Church, Carlsbad, CA and the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer for most of his adult life, loved the Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers, Notre Dame football, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rose Lee; children, Carissa (Marjan) Mane of Encinitas, CA, Melissa Arnold of San Marcos, CA, and Jennifer (Daniel) Norris of San Marcos, CA; grandchildren, Nicholas (Hannah), Eleanor, Amanda, Ashley, and Rachel; great-grandchild, Kennedy; brother Richard (Alice) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brothers Vernon (Patricia, surviving) and Donald.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to the Knights of Columbus be made in Wayne's name, https:/www.kofc.org/secure/enonatendex.html.