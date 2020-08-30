Wayne L. Bradley

November 15, 1946-August 8, 2020

THE VILLAGES, FL-Wayne L. Bradley, 73, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Blue Grass, IA, passed away on August 8, 2020 with his family at his side. Wayne was born November 15, 1946 to parents, Virgil and Marjorie (Weaver) Bradley in Brookfield, MO. Raised in Carbon Cliff, IL, Wayne graduated from United Township High School and began a lifelong career with John Deere Harvester at 19. Wayne was drafted and a veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded the Army Commendation Metal for heroism and valorous actions in support of his platoon and brothers in arms. Upon returning from Vietnam, Wayne resumed his career with John Deere Harvester where he rose to the level of Dept. Supervisor and retired after 35 years with the company. Wayne married the love of his life, Sandra "Sandy" Brown on July 10, 1971. Wayne and Sandy enjoyed 48 years of marriage and had 2 sons, Jeremy and Zachary. Wayne and Sandy moved to The Villages, Fl in 2004 where they thoroughly enjoyed their retirement together. Wayne was extremely active throughout his retirement and enjoyed traveling the country in their RV, boating, fishing, playing golf, and entertaining friends and family. Wayne was respected by his family and friends and will be sorely missed. Wayne is survived by his sons, Jeremy Bradley (Kim), Zachary Bradley (Jessica); grandchildren, Domenic, Chase, and Keegan; and brother, Alan Bradley.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Marjorie Bradley; sister, Janet; and wife, Sandra Bradley.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like for memorial contributions to be made in Wayne's name to the Make-a-Wish Foundation at wish.org.