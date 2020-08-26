1/1
Wendy Larson Simmon
Wendy Larson Simmon

August 21, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Wendy Larson Simmon, age 68, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Trinity Hospital in Rock Island after an illness of several months.

A Family Visitation will be held at Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids on August 26, 2020, followed by graveside burial.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Wendy's life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 concerns at Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th Street, East Moline, Illinois 61244.

A complete obituary can be read online at www.cedarmemorial.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Cedar Memorial
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 25, 2020
Wendy was always there for me. We had great times together in school, at Camp Hitaga, and over the years after we got busy with our careers. She loved her kiddos and Red Wagon. I will miss her. My girls always referred to her as Happy Wendy. And that she was!!! And she made others happy. I will always hold her in my heart. ❤❤
Chris Hackett Jensen
Friend
August 25, 2020
I have such fond memories of Miss Wendy, from my childhood years at Red Wagon to recent times at church together. She always greeted me with warm hugs. You will be greatly missed, Miss Wendy.
Tami Cady
Student
