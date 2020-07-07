William "Bill" A. Tucker

September 26, 1964-June 22, 202

DAVENPORT-William "Bill" A. Tucker, 55, of Davenport, IA, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Cremation rights have been accorded. Inurnment will take place 11:00 a.m., July 18, 2020, at Green Ridge Memorial Park in Frank Fort, Missouri. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Bill was born September 26, 1964, to Charles and Sandra (Bryant) Tucker in Hannibal, MO. He graduated from Lanphier High School of Springfield, IL, in 1980. Bill worked for the City of Davenport as a CDL Driver for 20 years. On August 29, 1998, he was united in marriage to Toni Hernandez. Bill's hobbies included golf, bowling, fishing, and hunting.

Bill will be missed by his wife, Toni; daughters: Aveionna and Andreyah; mother: Sandra Tucker of Springfield, IL; father: Charles Tucker of Davenport; siblings: John Michael Bryant of Jacksonville, IL, Charles Tucker, Steven Tucker, Little Steve of Springfield, IL, Sheila Mendenhall of Springfield, IL, John Tucker of Davenport; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and friends.

He was preceded in death by two siblings, Jason and Joshua Tucker; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.