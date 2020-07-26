1/1
William C. Bailey III
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William C. "Bill or Biz" Bailey III

April 22, 1955-July 16, 2020

DAVENPORT-William C. "Bill or Biz" Bailey III, 65, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on July 16, 2020 at his Davenport home. Per his wishes cremation rights have been accorded. There are no services scheduled at this time. Memorials can be made in his name to the Kings Harvest Animal Shelter in Davenport, Iowa, or to the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheRungeMortuary.com for the Bailey family.

Bill was born April 22, 1955 in Davenport to William and Barbara (Bledsoe) Bailey. He graduated from Davenport Central High School and continued his education at Scott Community College. Bill retired from John Deere Seeding in 2015. His previous employment included Red Jacket and Republic Electric. He played guitar in the band "Rukus" for several years and enjoyed reliving the gigs they played. He enjoyed playing his guitar, the Rocky Mountains, social media and time spent with family.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Wicks) Bailey, stepdaughter Amy King, grandchildren Liam and Lily King, sister Beth Bailey (David) Neppl of Grapevine, Texas , nephews Jeff Neppl (Dallas, TX) and Greg Neppl (Euless, TX) and his beloved cat, Shirley.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother Bill and Barbara Bailey.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved