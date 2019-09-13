Home

Services
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
DeWitt, IA
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
DeWitt, IA
William C. Bauer


1932 - 2019
William C. Bauer Obituary

William C. Bauer

July 4, 1932-September 12, 2019

DEWITT-William C. Bauer, 87, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Wellspire (formerly Westwing Place), DeWitt.

William Clarence Bauer was born July 4, 1932, in Dubuque, Iowa, to William and Cecelia (Koppes) Bauer. After graduating from Welton High School he served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Bill married Joyce Scheckel on June 23, 1956, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Welton. He farmed north of Welton and later worked for Farm Service until retiring at age 77. Joyce preceded him in death on August 12, 2016.

Bill was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. He loved hunting, fishing, and trapping. He also enjoyed family vacations to Minnesota. Bill was proud to have been part of an Honor Flight.

He is survived by his children and their spouses, Rhonda and Glen Boswell of Welton, Dennis and Rhonda Bauer of DeWitt, Connie and John Burns of Eldridge, and Craig and Julie Bauer of McCausland; grandchildren, Cara (Dan) Vosatka, Abby (Ryan) Knight, Rene (Nick) Morhardt, Alyssa (Joe) Donahue, Austin (Jennie) Bauer, Whitney (Andy) Altenhofen, and Courtney (Derek) Stecklein, Ashley (Guthrie) Waechter, SGT. Korinne Burns, and Carmen Bauer; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Rachel, Ashton, Mayah, Will, Wesley, Joel, Cecilia, Paxton, Quinn, Henry, Cohen, Norah, and Greyson; a great-great-grandson, Jackson; a sister, Marcella Steinke and brother-in-law, Vince Moore; nieces and nephews; and special friends, Dean and Donna Geise, and Marilyn Rock.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by siblings, Bob, Mary, Darlene, and Beverly, and brothers-in-law, Kenny and Roy.

Visitation will be from 9:00 until the service time of 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. Burial and military rites following in the church cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Wellspire (formerly Westwing Place) and Genesis Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 13, 2019
