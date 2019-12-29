|
William "Bill" C. Gillin
August 31, 1941-December 27, 2019
BETTENDORF-William "Bill" C. Gillin, 78, of Bettendorf passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at Bettendorf Christian Church. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family, in care of Mary Gillin. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bill was born on August 31, 1941 in Bettendorf, the son of Frank and Loretta (Dishsinger) Gillin. He was the youngest of eight children. On October 19, 1962, he married Mary Rowland in Davenport. Bill worked as a self-employed general contractor. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and was known for his sense of direction and knowing the roadways of America. He was a talented artist, whether it was drawing, painting murals, or creating stained glass.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Mary Gillin of Bettendorf; daughter, Suzanne Gillin (significant other, Shane Taylor) of Bettendorf; son, Tim Gillin (significant other, Linda Hills) of Ft. Worth, Texas; five grandchildren, Destiny (Kyle) Johnson, Lauren (Zachary) Stearman, Adam Schoonover, Stephen Houston, Domnick Fleming; two step-grandchildren, Veronica and Makayla Fleming; three great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Ivy, and Olive Stearman; special family member, Hali Gillin of Las Vegas, Nevada; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Julia Fleming; and seven siblings, Mary, Kathryn, Dorothy, Alice, John, Donald, and Edward.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.