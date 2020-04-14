|
|
William C. "Bill" Miller
June 14, 1956-April 11, 2020
BLUE GRASS-William C. "Bill" Miller, 63, a resident of Blue Grass, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date when everyone is able to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bill was born June 14, 1956 in Davenport, the son of Robert and Roaine (Nesbitt) Miller. On May 20, 1978 he married his high school sweetheart, Brenda Tafolla.
Bill most enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved cooking, enchiladas were his specialty, listening to rock music and having a good time.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Brenda; daughter and son-in-law, Tia and Sean Fersch of Blue Grass; granddaughters, Keira and Lanie Fersch; brother, Fred (Betty) Ehlers of Morton, Illinois; father-in-law, Miguel Lopez of Davenport; sisters-in-law, Diana (Michael) Guy of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, Jann (Brad) Zoeckler of Davenport, and Susan Tafolla Herman of Blue Grass; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Dooley, the cat.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Ehlers; sister, Barbara Miller; sister-in-law, Trish Howard; and mother-in-law, Petra Lopez.
Online condolences may be made to Bill's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020