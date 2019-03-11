William "Bill" Cummins, Sr.

March 9, 2019

DAVENPORT-William "Bill" Cummins, Sr, 84, of Davenport, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Saturday March 9, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Memorial Mass will be held at 11 AM Friday March 15th at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 516 Filmore Street, Davenport. Interment will be in the National Cemetery, Rock Island, with military honors presented by the Moline American Legion, Post #246 .

Visitation is Thursday evening from 4 – 7 PM at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, with a rosary at 7 PM.

Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

William was born in 1934 to Clarence and Elizabeth (Coon) Cummins. He married Nancy Trainor on April 14, 1956 in Davenport. She preceded him in death on February 25, 2019.

Bill served in the US Navy. He worked as a machinist for over 40 years, retiring from Edens Automatics, in 2000. Bill enjoyed boating, traveling, camping, and was an avid woodworker. His most precious time was that spent with his family.

Survivors include his children: William (Bette) Cummins, Jr, Robert Cummins, James (Penny) Cummins, Steven (Karen) Cummins, Penny (William) Fer and Mary (John) Oxendine, twenty one grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife of 62 years, he was also preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.

