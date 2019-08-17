Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Waechter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. "Bill" Waechter


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. "Bill" Waechter Obituary

William E. "Bill" Waechter

July 30, 1951-August 10, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, IL-William E. "Bill" Waechter passed away August 10, 2019 in Springfield, Illinois after a brief illness. He was born July 30, 1951 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Louise and Joseph Waechter, who predeceased him.

Bill is survived by siblings: Anne (Richard) Anderson, Bettendorf, Iowa; Margaret Cebuhar, Davenport, Iowa; Joseph (Denise), Chicago; James (Virginia Brennan), Nashville, Tennessee; Thomas (Tricia), Houston; John (Barbara Boyington), Chicago; Mark (Winthrop, Washington), and favorite uncle to Sarah, Mary, Christopher, Michael, Matthew, Mark, Robert, Nick and Ryan, Aunts Ann and Elfie, and numerous cousins.

Bill was a beloved friend to many people from all walks of life, and cherished those relationships immensely. Special gratitude for the friendship and kindness of Mike Sizemore, Michael Provines, Alan Schmidt, Marc Gregory and special friend Ann at the Sunrise Diner.

Bill graduated from St. Ambrose University and St. Louis University School of Law. His brilliant legal mind served him well during his career as Senior Attorney and Administrative Law Judge for the Illinois Labor Relations Board. His keen intellect was sharpened by his voracious reading and study of philosophy, history, politics, law, music and baseball, never undertaken in half-measures. He also loved to argue and his humor was legendary.

His heroes were his parents, Stan Musial and Bob Dylan. He was fiercely loyal and honest, and always generous and cheerful. In the words of Bob Dylan, Bill will be "forever young". Bill was, most importantly, a loving, kind and gentle man.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Louis U School of Law; 100 N. Tucker Blvd. Suite 1050; St Louis, MO 63101. Funeral services will be 2p.m. Monday, August 19 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 1p.m. until 2p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now