William E. "Bill" Waechter
July 30, 1951-August 10, 2019
SPRINGFIELD, IL-William E. "Bill" Waechter passed away August 10, 2019 in Springfield, Illinois after a brief illness. He was born July 30, 1951 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Louise and Joseph Waechter, who predeceased him.
Bill is survived by siblings: Anne (Richard) Anderson, Bettendorf, Iowa; Margaret Cebuhar, Davenport, Iowa; Joseph (Denise), Chicago; James (Virginia Brennan), Nashville, Tennessee; Thomas (Tricia), Houston; John (Barbara Boyington), Chicago; Mark (Winthrop, Washington), and favorite uncle to Sarah, Mary, Christopher, Michael, Matthew, Mark, Robert, Nick and Ryan, Aunts Ann and Elfie, and numerous cousins.
Bill was a beloved friend to many people from all walks of life, and cherished those relationships immensely. Special gratitude for the friendship and kindness of Mike Sizemore, Michael Provines, Alan Schmidt, Marc Gregory and special friend Ann at the Sunrise Diner.
Bill graduated from St. Ambrose University and St. Louis University School of Law. His brilliant legal mind served him well during his career as Senior Attorney and Administrative Law Judge for the Illinois Labor Relations Board. His keen intellect was sharpened by his voracious reading and study of philosophy, history, politics, law, music and baseball, never undertaken in half-measures. He also loved to argue and his humor was legendary.
His heroes were his parents, Stan Musial and Bob Dylan. He was fiercely loyal and honest, and always generous and cheerful. In the words of Bob Dylan, Bill will be "forever young". Bill was, most importantly, a loving, kind and gentle man.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Louis U School of Law; 100 N. Tucker Blvd. Suite 1050; St Louis, MO 63101. Funeral services will be 2p.m. Monday, August 19 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 1p.m. until 2p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com