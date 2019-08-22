Home

Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
3775 Middle Road
Bettendorf, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
3775 Middle Road
Bettendorf, IA
William Ernest "Bill" Ley

William Ernest "Bill" Ley Obituary

William "Bill" Ley

August 20,2019

BETTENDORF-Funeral services for William "Bill" Ley, 80, of Bettendorf will be 10 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3775 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5-7 pm at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport. Additional visitation will be 9 AM till service time on Saturday at the church. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Bill died Tuesday, August 20 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Bill married Therese Younger on May 30, 1958 and they were blessed with 3 children. They divorced in 1982 but remain on friendly terms. He married Sharon Tosch on October 21, 1983 in Davenport. Bill worked as a Production Control Supervisor at Alcoa for 43 years, retiring in April 2002. He enjoyed golf, traveling to Disney and was a huge Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes fan, but he especially enjoyed being with his family.

Survivors include his wife Sharon, children: Debbie (Mike) Miller, Linda (John) Reimann and David (Bridget) Ley; grandchildren, Nick (Kayla) Ley, Chloe and Luke Miller and Drew Ley; great granddaughter, Stella Ley and stepdaughter, Susan (Ed) Boon-Duda.

He was preceded in death by his stepson, Timothy Boon, his parents and his step-father, Heinrich Horn.

Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 22, 2019
