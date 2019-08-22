|
William "Bill" Ley
August 20,2019
BETTENDORF-Funeral services for William "Bill" Ley, 80, of Bettendorf will be 10 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3775 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5-7 pm at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport. Additional visitation will be 9 AM till service time on Saturday at the church. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Bill died Tuesday, August 20 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Bill married Therese Younger on May 30, 1958 and they were blessed with 3 children. They divorced in 1982 but remain on friendly terms. He married Sharon Tosch on October 21, 1983 in Davenport. Bill worked as a Production Control Supervisor at Alcoa for 43 years, retiring in April 2002. He enjoyed golf, traveling to Disney and was a huge Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes fan, but he especially enjoyed being with his family.
Survivors include his wife Sharon, children: Debbie (Mike) Miller, Linda (John) Reimann and David (Bridget) Ley; grandchildren, Nick (Kayla) Ley, Chloe and Luke Miller and Drew Ley; great granddaughter, Stella Ley and stepdaughter, Susan (Ed) Boon-Duda.
He was preceded in death by his stepson, Timothy Boon, his parents and his step-father, Heinrich Horn.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 22, 2019