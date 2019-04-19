William G. Hendricks

April 4, 1930-April 18, 2019

DAVENPORT-William G Hendricks "Bill", 89, Davenport, passed away at home Thursday, April 18, 2019. A memorial celebration of life service with meal following will be held at Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities ("MCC QC") on Saturday, April 20th at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MCC QC, 2930 W Locust, Davenport, IA 52804.

Bill was born April 4, 1930, in Birmingham, Iowa, to William C. and Grace (McCaw) Hendricks. Bill married the love of his life, Arlys (Holm) on June 25, 1948. Bill is survived by his wife and sons William N. Hendricks (Jackie) of Kansas City, KA; Mark H. Hendricks (Pam) of Moline, IL; Rev. Rich D. Hendricks (Jeff Transou) of Davenport; as well as grandsons Scott Hendricks, Chris Hendricks, Rich W. Hendricks (Amy), Joshua Hendricks, Stephen Hendricks, Andrew Hendricks; great-grandchildren Sean, Aaron and Hadley and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and sisters and his son, Scott.

Bill worked at the Rock Island Arsenal for 31 years prior to retirement. He is a former Scoutmaster and former member of the Lion's Club in DeWitt and Faith United Methodist Church in Davenport. Bill's smile and generous nature will be greatly missed by all who knew him.