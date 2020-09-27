1/1
William G. "Bill" Kohl
William "Bill" G. Kohl

January 6, 1934-September 23, 2020

BETTENDORF - William "Bill" Gilbert Kohl, 86, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away on Wednesday September 23, 2020. Per Bill's request, cremation rites have been accorded.

Bill was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1934. The family moved to Davenport few years later. Bill graduated from Davenport High in 1952. He lettered in multiple sports (Basketball, Football and track).

After a year of college, Bill enlisted in the army and served 3 years. In 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Jacqueline Wright; they were happily married for almost 60 years until Jackie's death in 2016. After a few moves to Texas and back, they finally settled in Bettendorf, Iowa in 1968.

Bill had a long career in sales, selling life insurance and real estate. He owned numerous rental properties and flipped 40 homes. He was very active in sports over the years, playing competitive basketball and many hours of YMCA "nooners" basketball pick-up games. He also participated in several Senior Olympics competitions.

Bill loved to fish, play golf and was an avid darts (pics) player in the Quad Cities. He was nicknamed the "Hatchet man" for his unique throwing style. He was a local legend-at least he thought so!

Bill was a big Hawkeye fan and loved his Chicago Cubs, Bears and Bulls.

He was a loving Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather and will be truly missed.

Those left to honor his memory are his sons: William and Richard, Grandchildren: Jolene, Lisa, Ally, Logan, Brooklyn, Aubrey and Great Grandchildren: Landon, Jace, Amya, Leo and Isla.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife Jackie, Daughter Debbie, Son John and Daughter in law Connie. May they rest in peace…

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting Bill's obituary at www.weertsfh.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
