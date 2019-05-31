William G. "Bill" McDermott November 21, 1950-May 29, 2019 ROCK ISLAND-William George "Bill" McDermott, 68, a resident of Rock Island, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his home, with his family at his side. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Private burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Monday. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Bill was born November 21, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of George W. and Florence M. (Curtin) McDermott. He was a graduate of St. Rita High School, Chicago and attended Northern IL University and later furthered his education at St. Ambrose University. He moved to the Quad City Area and worked for Foremost Packing Company in East Moline for 25 years and then for the DMV. Bill married Lisa Lunardi February 1, 1975 in Davenport, IA. He was involved with the East Moline Park Board for many years and was part of the building of Empire Park. He was also an active member of St. Anne Parish for 35 years before moving to Rock Island and becoming a member of St. Pius X. Bill loved following politics and never missed voting in an election. He ran for alderman in 2005 and although he lost the election, he had a great time knocking on doors and talking with the people in his district. Bill could strike up a conversation with anyone he met. He only liked playing 9 holes of golf as the second nine were always in the rough. Bill was a prolific reader and would pick up anything to read from best sellers to the driest history book, often trading books with his beloved Uncle Joe. He also enjoyed the Chicago Bears attending numerous games and following the White Sox. Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Lisa; children, Amanda McDermott of Moline, Michael McDermott of Hamilton, Illinois, and Molly McDermott of Moline; siblings, Sharon (Thomas) Bell of Countryside, Illinois, Timothy (Theresa) McDermott of Oak Lawn, Illinois, Robert McDermott of Delavan, Wisconsin, Matthew (Alicia) McDermott of Lighthouse Point, Florida, David (Joan) McDermott of Moline, and George (Heather) McDermott of Moline; a sister-in-law, Nancy McDermott of Hinsdale, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James McDermott; and two nieces, Anne Marie Bell and Erin Blader. May they rest in peace. Bill's family would like to thank Genesis Hospice, and nurses, Jen and Peg for their love and care. Online condolences may be made to Bill's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com