|
William Grant Krummel
March 30, 1933-August 6, 2019
DURANT-William "Bill" Grant Krummel, 86, of Durant, IA, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born in Bennett, IA on March 30, 1933, the son of Rudolph H. and Mary E. (Nephew) Krummel on the family farm. Bill graduated from Bennett High School and graduated with the Class of 1952. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956. Bill married Rhea J. Roehlk on October 16, 1954 in Meridian, Mississippi. He worked as a machinist for the Rock Island Arsenal from 1962-1990.
Bill was a sixty year member of the Durant American Legion, Post #430. He was also a fifty year member of the Cedar Masonic Lodge #11 in Tipton. Bill enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He volunteered his time and helped anyone in need.
A Memorial Gathering will be held 10 AM to 1 PM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant. A graveside service will follow at 1:15 PM at the Durant Cemetery, with military rites accorded by the Durant American Legion Post #430.
He is survived by his wife, Rhea of sixty-four years; their children, Patricia Krummel-Jepsen of Des Moines, David (Erin) Krummel of New Liberty, Timothy (Betty Teel) of Walcott and Jeffrey (Arlene Cooke) of Walcott; daughter in-law, Christine Krummel of Durant; eight grandchildren, Joshua (Lara) Jepsen, Jessica (Marcus) Hall, Jodie Jepsen, Emily Krummel, Grant and Curtis Krummel, Kassie and Konner Krummel; four great grandchildren, Jae, Joanah, Paxton, and Landry; two sisters, Shirley J. Krummel and Bonnie Krummel, of Iowa City, Iowa
Bill is preceded in death by his son, James Krummel.
A memorial fund has been established.
www.bentleyfuneralhome.com