Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
View the livestream of the service by accessing Bill's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
William H. "Bill" Lorenz


1936 - 2020
BETTENDORF-William H. "Bill" "Lorenz, 83, of Bettendorf, formerly of Davenport, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Private family services will take place at 10:00 a.m. today (Thursday) April 9, 2020, burial in Davenport Memorial Park. View the livestream of the service by accessing Bill's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

William Herbert Lorenz was born on August 9, 1936 in Davenport, to Herbert and Olga (Hansen) Lorenz. A graduate of Davenport High School, Class of '54, he proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1961. He married Mary Bernadette Keogh on August 5, 1961 at Christ the King Church, Nashville, Tennessee.

He retired from Oscar Mayer in 1992 after 37 years of service.

Bill loved auto racing. He drove a wrecker for years at the Davenport

Speedway. He also travelled the country to visit NASCAR tracks. Bill cherished his family, especially his grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Pop."

Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Bernadette,: children Kimberly (Todd) Goldsberry, Davenport, Timothy (Maninder) Lorenz, NJ, Steve (Janet) Lorenz, TX, and Jeffrey (Julie) Lorenz, Johnston; grandchildren: Shane, Collin (Erin), Emily Goldsberry, Jack and Alyssa Lorenz, Colby, Caitlin, and Quinton Lorenz, Danielle (Jordan) Kleinschmidt, Ben, Brady, and Sam Lorenz; siblings: James (Margaret) Lorenz, AL and Charlotte (Ronald) Jasper, IL; sisters-in-law, Bernadine Schebler, Bettendorf, Eileen Kieffer, and Ann Keogh, Tennessee, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A special thank you to Genesis Hospice, especially Jeff, Sandy, Deb, Kelsey, Tom and Thomas, and all of the doctors, nurses and caregivers that helped Bill on his journey.

Memorials to the family will be shared with St. Alphonsus Church and Genesis Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
