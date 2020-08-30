William Harvey Schelar

November 1, 1921-August 19, 2020

DAVENPORT-William Harvey Schelar, 98, passed away peacefully at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport, Iowa on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with his beloved wife, Dorothy, and daughter, Barbara by his side.

Bill was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on November 1, 1921, the son of Willam Schelar (Wilhelm Schiller in his native Germany) and Blanche (Williams) Schelar. After growing up in Kenosha, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp during World War II and served from 1942 to 1945 in the Pacific. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1949 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He was united in marriage with Dorothy Charlotte Neff (also a 1949 UW Madison graduate) on June 10, 1950 in Oak Park, Illinois. Together they had three children, Barbara, William Edward, and Elizabeth. In 1954, the family moved from Elgin, Illinois to Davenport where Bill worked for 32 years for Bendix (later Clifton Precision), retiring in 1987. He was a Life Member of the Instrument Society of America; an Elder, Deacon, and Boy Scout Troop Leader at First Presbyterian Church; and a 25-year member of Elks Lodge #298. He and Dorothy enjoyed travelling (including wonderful family camping trips in national parks), gardening, playing bridge and spending time with friends, attending Wisconsin Alumni events, and visiting with children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He had a monthly breakfast with the "Gung Ho Gang" of Marine veterans and was active in the Bendix Retirees Club. Well into his last decade, he put his engineering skills to work every day as an organizer and handyman.

Bill was a capable, kind, generous, and loving man who will long be missed and lovingly remembered by family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and his massive collection of slides, movies, videos, and snapshots documenting family travels and activities is a family treasure.

He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Virginia, and two infant daughters. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy; his children: Barbara Schelar and husband Russell Karkowski of Iowa City; Bill Schelar and wife Judy of Lawrence, Kansas; Beth Schiller and husband Don Zarfos of Waterville, Maine; grandchildren: Robin (Steve) Manthie of Minneapolis, Minn.; Erin Schelar (Chris Sousa) of Washington, D.C.; Kelsey (Matt) Anstandig of Arlington Heights, Ill.; Elana Karkowski-Schelar of Denver, Colo.; Drew (Brooke) Schelar of Salem, Ore.; Sam Zarfos of Hobart, Tasmania; Adam Zarfos of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and great grandchildren: Emma, Maddie, Maya, Eliza, and Alexandra. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Ridgecrest Village and at Compassus for their care and assistance. No public service is planned at this time, due to COVID-19. Those who wish may make donations in Bill's memory to the Ridgecrest Foundation or First Presbyterian Church of Davenport.