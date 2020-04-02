Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
virtual gathering
Resources
More Obituaries for William Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Young Jr.


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Young Jr. Obituary

William J. Young, Jr.

March 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-William J. Young, Jr., 83, of Davenport, passed away March 28, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice in Bettendorf.

In adherence to the CDC Covid-19 virus guidelines, a private service will be held at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Please join our family for a Virtual Celebration of Life at 11:00am on Saturday, April 4th by going to William's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking on the live stream link. A public memorial will be held later.

He is survived by his wife Emma, three daughters, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

View full obituary in Sunday's paper.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -