William J. Young, Jr.
March 28, 2020
DAVENPORT-William J. Young, Jr., 83, of Davenport, passed away March 28, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice in Bettendorf.
In adherence to the CDC Covid-19 virus guidelines, a private service will be held at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Please join our family for a Virtual Celebration of Life at 11:00am on Saturday, April 4th by going to William's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking on the live stream link. A public memorial will be held later.
He is survived by his wife Emma, three daughters, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
