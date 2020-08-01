William L. Foley Jr.

August 4, 1949-July 29, 2020

ANDALUSIA-William L. Foley Jr., 70, of Andalusia, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Private graveside service will be held at Andalusia Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Andalusia or to the Bethany Home.

Bill was born on August 4, 1949 in Rock Island, the son of William L. and Violet (Schmerbach) Foley. He married Mary Hannam on April 3, 1976 in Andalusia. He retired from the Local Union 25, Plumbers and Pipefitters. Bill enjoyed everything outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, camping, and being on the river. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Bill is survived by his wife, Mary, Andalusia; daughters, Erin (Adam) Phair, Englewood, OH and Shannon (Brian) Nielsen, Milan; and grandchildren, Alana, Levi, Gavin, Alli, Connor, Bailey, and Caden. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be left to Bill's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.