William L. "Bill" Portugue

November 8, 1947-September 27, 2020

EDGINGTON-William L. "Bill" Portugue, 72, of Edgington, passed away on September 27, 2020 at the home he shared with his wife Roxanna.

Bill was born November 8, 1947 the son of C. Quentin and Helen M. Portugue. Bill and Roxie were married November 28, 1970; and are the proud parents of Tonya Odgen, Edgington, David Portugue, Kathy (Steve) Hyde, Milan and William D. (Angela) Portugue, Seaton. Bill was the proudest grandpa to Amber, Kayla, Kim, Kelly, Lindsey, Dalton, Kylie, Taygen, Gracie and Izibella and great grandpa to Gabe and Shire. Bill was the second sibling of four, that included his brother Daniel Portugue, Viola, Christine Carlton, New Boston and Michael Portugue. Bill has several nieces and nephews he loved very much.

Bill was a 1965 graduate of Winola High School. After working 46 years for John Deere he retired in 2012 to enjoy time with his family. William honorably served in the United States Coast Guard from 1970-1974 as active duty and was a reservist for many years before he retired as CPO E7. Bill enjoyed lighthouses, the water, traveling with his wife and family, staying home, history, and most of all his family and teaching his grandkids about nature.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, brother Michael and son David.

Bill's memory will live on forever in his family and friends.

Visitation is Thursday, October 1st from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Private services are Friday, followed by graveside military rites at Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center. The family requests that condolences, to his wife Roxie and family, be made with social distancing in mind as Roxie continues to battle stage 3 cancer.

