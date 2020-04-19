Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
William "Al" Leming


1948 - 2020
William "Al" Leming Obituary
William "Al" Leming
December 17, 1948-April 12, 2020
WALCOTT-William "Al" Leming, 71, resident of Walcott passed away April 12, 2020 after a brief illness.
Private graveside services were held at Blue Grass Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Blue Grass Fire Department.
Al was born December 17, 1948 in Davenport, the son of William E. "Bert" and Dolores Rita (Lukavsky) Leming. He grew up in Wilton and graduated from SIU Carbondale in 1971. He married Nancy (Davis) Leming in 1976 and the two had a daughter, Heather, and son, Nathan. They resided in Blue Grass for most of their marriage.
Al enjoyed keeping a beautiful yard and taking care of his family. His hobbies included leather work, photography, Jeeps, horses, and motorcycles. He loved talking with people and was successful as a salesman until he retired after a stroke in 2008.
Since his stroke left him with impaired speech, he participated in the St. Ambrose Speech Pathology Program for over 10 years. It gave him great joy to help others suffering with speech aphasia.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Heather Shady and Nathan Leming, both of Blue Grass; grandchildren Kayla and Kylie Leming and Braden Shady, and his former wife, Nancy Leming.
Online condolences may be made to Alan's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
