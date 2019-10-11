|
|
William (Bill) M. Ferguson
October 22, 2019-October 8, 2019
OMAHA-William (Bill) M. Ferguson is survived by wife Lin, children Marta Ferguson (David Drum), Matthew (Holly), grandchildren Ben, Clara, Hannah, Mallory,
brother Spencer, family and friends.
Visitation Sunday 3:00-5:00 PM. Monday 12:00-1:00 PM with Funeral Service Monday 1:00 PM all at Roeder Mortuary. Graveside Service Tuesday 12:30 PM at Iowa Veterans Cemetery Adel, IA. Reception to follow Graveside service. Memorials Josie Harper Hospice House, Living Grace Lutheran Church, VNA Hospice.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 11, 2019