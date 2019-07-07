William M. Hale Sr.

May 30, 1950-July 3, 2019

DAVENPORT-Private family services will take place at a later date for William Michael Hale Sr., 69, of Davenport.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

William passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport.

William Michael Hale was born on May 30, 1950 in Davenport, the son of William and Helen (Heider) Hale. He married Connie Jo Lowry on August 31, 1968 in Menominee, Michigan. William worked at the Rock Island Railroad for 10 years until the early 1980's and then worked at Red Jacket Pump Co. until his retirement in 1993.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Connie; of Davenport, daughter; Kimberly (Nate) Moeller of Wilton, IA, sons; William (Aubrey) Hale Jr., of Davenport, Chad Allen Hale of Davenport, grandchildren; Kevin Hale, Thomas Hale, Ryan (Amanda) Cameron, Justin Cameron, Aaron Cameron, Jonathan Cameron, Nolan Leaton, and two great-granddaughters; Harper Cameron and Kallie Mueller.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be directed to his family.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.