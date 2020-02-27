Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel
14 Main Street
Davenport, IA
William Martin Ruhl


1926 - 2020
William Martin Ruhl Obituary

William Martin Ruhl

July 13, 1926-February 25, 2020

BETTENDORF-William Martin Ruhl, 93, of Bettendorf, passed away February 25, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel in Davenport. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until service time at the funeral home.

William was born on July 13, 1926 the son of Edward and Anna Marie (Mazourek) Ruhl. He was united in marriage to Lavina Marie Koupal on April 10, 1951. She preceded him in death on January 23, 2015.

He was a veteran of the United States Army. He had worked in construction and farmed for over 10 years. William was a true craftsman and "Mr. Fix-it". He enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing and gardening, especially his tomatoes. He was also known for his perfect Johnny Cash impersonation.

Those left to honor his memory include his sister Ruth LaMusga, Chico, California, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings Donald Ruhl, John Ruhl, Rebecca Snyder, Clarice Berry, Eldon Ruhl, and Joan Kocmick.

Memorials may be made to the . Online tributes may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 27, 2020
