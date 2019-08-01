|
William O. Short
October 26, 1937-July 30, 2019
ROCK ISLAND-William O. Short, 81, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday July 30, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held 10:30am Saturday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 9:30am to service time at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be left to the family.
William was born on October 26, 1937 in Rock Island, the son of Robert and Mildred (Boyd) Short. He married the love of his life, Joyce VanDenHende on February 19, 1955 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Mr. Short had been the owner of Monte Improvement Company, Rock Island. William and his son had worked as contractors and in construction for 30 years until he retired. He was later employed with MetroLink as a driver for over 10 years.
He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. William enjoyed boating and camping with his family and dancing with his wife Joyce.
Survivors include his children, Stephanie S. Littmann, William E. (Lori) Short, Kathryn L. Roberts, Karen J. Goodman, Hope M. (Joe) Miller; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and brother, Robert (Cindy) Short.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; son, Timothy J. Short; parents, Robert and Mildred; sister, Barb Minarsich.
Online condolences may be left for his family at wheelanpressly.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 1, 2019