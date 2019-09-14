|
William "Bill" Ogburn
January 13, 1933-September 11, 2019
SULLY, IA-William "Bill" Ogburn, 86, of Sully, IA, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Newton Health Care in Newton, IA.
Services will be Monday, September 16th, at 11:00 a.m., at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, IL, with a one-hour visitation prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, IL.
Memorials may be made to the .
William Frederick Ogburn was born in Moline, IL, on January 13, 1933, to Everett and May (Walker) Ogburn. On November 25, 1964, in Moline, he married Grace Elnore Griswold, who survives.
Bill was the owner of A-1 Pest Control for over thirty years. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was a member of the Newton, Iowa V.F.W., and loved to work on all types of clocks.
Survivors include Grace, his wife of over 54 years; his children, Lisa Brown of Des Moines, IA, Doug (Linda) Ogburn of The Colony, TX, Dennis (Denise) Ogburn of Bettendorf, IA, David Ogburn of Arizona, Dianna (Royce) Roberts of Udell, IA, and Carol Tolley of Dallas, TX; siblings, Phyllis McClaskey of Colona, IL, Gary Ogburn of Spencer, IA, Cal (Sharon) Ogburn of Springfield, MO, and Marcella Hilbert of DeWitt, IA; and nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his step-mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters, David Ogburn, Rosemary Farrin, Dean Ogburn, and Peggy Wolley.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.