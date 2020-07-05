1/1
William R. "Bill" Holzgrafe
1939 - 2020
William "Bill" R. Holzgrafe
November 11, 1939-April 4, 2020
GENESEO-William "Bill" R. Holzgrafe, 80, of Geneseo, passed away on April 4, 2020, at his home. Cremation rites have accorded. A Memorial Service will be held on July 11, 2020 at the Geneseo Evangelical Free Church at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Ryan Shannon will officiate. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, those attending should observe the rules of social distancing and masks. Memorials may be made to the family for the education of the children. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.
Bill was born November 11, 1939, in Quincy, IL, the only child of Raymond and Iona Wheeler Holzgrafe. After graduating from Rock Island High School, Bill proudly served in the United States Air Force. After servicing his country, Bill successfully completed an electrician apprenticeship and spent the majority of his career at John Deere harvester Works. In 1959 he married Donna Brean.
Later in 1995, Bill married Rebecca "Becki" Strottman. Shortly, thereafter, Bill and Becki adopted their great-grandchildren who were the joy of his life.
Bill is lovingly survived by his wife and children: William, Jeffrey, Skyler, Zachary, Jacob, and stepchildren: Douglas, Donald, Dwayne, Daniel, Dale, and Deborah; in addition to his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cousins.

Published in Quad-City Times from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Geneseo Evangelical Free Church
Funeral services provided by
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL 61254
(309) 944-1415
