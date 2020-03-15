|
William T. (Bill) Prichard, Jr.
August 21, 1930- March 14, 2020
DAVENPORT-William T. (Bill) Prichard, Jr. passed peacefully on Saturday, March 14, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. He was surrounded by his family and friends.
A funeral service for Bill will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. that same day. All are welcome. Burial will be in the Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport.
Bill was born on August 21, 1930, in Hinsdale, Illinois, the son of William T. Prichard, Sr, and Ethel Marie (Madden) Prichard. He married Mary Anne McClure, a daughter of Herbert Laidlaw and Martha (Roberts) McClure, at St. Cletus parish in La Grange, Illinois, on February 16, 1957.
After graduation from Lyons Township High School in La Grange in 1949, Bill attended the University of Illinois, where he earned a bachelor's degree in finance in 1953. At Illinois, he was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. Following graduation, Bill served in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany for a year as a second lieutenant and a tank commander in an armored division.
After his marriage to Mary Anne, Bill worked as a stockbroker, first in Peoria, Illinois, and then as a manager of brokerage offices in Fort Worth and Dallas, Texas, and finally in Moline, Illinois. Later, he managed warehouses in Davenport and Milan, Illinois before retiring as a stockbroker from E. F. Hutton's Rock Island office in 1992.
In 1966, Bill and Mary Anne bought a home on Prospect Terrace in Davenport where they spent the rest of their lives and raised their family. Bill loved history, language, antiques and carpentry. Over the course of five decades he used his formidable building skills and his eye for beautiful objects to transform his late Victorian home into a showplace. You could find him regularly on his front porch enjoying the company of family and friends and a spectacular view of the Mississippi River. And you could rely on him for conversation full of erudite words, historical anecdotes, and quotations from Shakespeare and other favorite writers.
Bill was devoted to his family and took great pride in their success. His survivors include a son, Herbert "Mac" (Kris Swanson) Prichard, Portland, Ore., three daughters, Mary Elizabeth "Lizzie" (Rick) Harris, East Moline, Kathleen "Katie" (Jon) Christine, Delafield, Wis., and Rebecca "Becka" (Don) Frandsen, Davenport; his sisters, Mary "Cece" Eleanor Osterling, El Cajon, California, and Judy Mosser, Davenport; his grandchildren, Jon (Maria) Christine, Jr., Margaret (Andrew) Losey, Nick (Caity) Jaros, Nicole Christine, William "Billy" (Rachel) Harris, Ben Frandsen, Ian (Dasha) Harris, Elisabeth "Elissa" (Kevin) Solwold, and Sam Frandsen; his great-grandchildren, Andrew Slifka and Oliver Losey, Zofia and Vivien Harris, Sophia and James Jaros, and William and Henry Solwold; and Zenly Christine, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Anne Prichard, and a son, William T. "Will" Prichard, III. May they rest in peace.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all the doctors, nurses and medical staff for all their loving care over the past week.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the William T. and Mary Anne Prichard Charitable Trust, a non-profit that has supported the community since 1979, located at 206 Prospect Terrace, Davenport, IA 52803.
