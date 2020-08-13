Wilma M. Vanscoy

April 17, 1936-July 29, 2020

BETTENDORF-Wilma M. Vanscoy, 84, formerly of Bettendorf, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease in Crystal Lake, Illinois. Per her request cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials in Wilma's name may be made to the Greater Iowa Alzheimer's Association or to the ASPCA.

Wilma was born on April 17, 1936 to Charles and Mildred Drahos in Chicago, Illinois. She was united in marriage to James "Jim" Vanscoy, II on September 15, 1956; he preceded her in death in 2005. She worked for many years as a clerk at her husband's Steel Manufacturer's Rep Agency. Wilma loved to paint, swim, and spend time with her family.

Wilma is survived by her children Kathy (John) Horsley and James C. Vanscoy, III; her brother Charles (Julia) Drahos; and two nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim and her parents.

